AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting.

Authorities say on Sunday, January 9 at 1:04 a.m, deputies responded to the intersection of Gordon Highway and Wilkinson Road following a shooting.

Two victims were shot while inside a vehicle. The pair was transported to Augusta University Medical Center. One of the victim’s injuries is serious but not life-threatening.

A third person was also in the vehicle. That person wasn’t injured.