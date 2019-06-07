2 Republicans file for SC House District 84 seat

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A new person will elect to serve in South Carolina House District 84.

Filing officially opened for that vacated seat Friday, June 7 at noon. The seat was vacated due to the death of Representative Ronnie Young. So far we do know an Aiken councilman as well as an Aiken businessman want to throw their hats into the race for that special election that will take place on October 1.

“Ronnie Young did a great job and I would like to follow in his legacy and be a strong listener, accessible, and a solid conservative,”Aiken County Councilman Danny Feagin told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Councilman Feagin and Aiken businessman Cody Anderson are vying for the seat. Anderson, making his first bid for elected office, was the first to make his way to the board of elections headquarters to be the first one officially in the race.

“Serving alongside the late Ronnie Young on various committees and organizations in our community that is what has inspired me to give back to our community,” Anderson said.

While both men didn’t get into specifics as far as what they will tackle first if elected in October, 12 year politician Danny Feagin said he will work to improve schools, infrastructure, and create local jobs. “I’m going to work on education, I would like to work on our infrastructure, and continue to create new jobs for our area so that our college students when they graduate from college, they don’t have to leave our area,” he said. “We can have some good high-paying jobs here,” he added.

George Funeral Home owner and lifelong resident of Bath, Anderson said that with companies like Bridgestone and Kimberly Clark in the area, to name a few, it makes sense to focus on jobs. “There are a couple of priorities that are important to me. The first would be educational reform, infrastructure in our community, and economic development,” Anderson shared.

Both men say they are ready to serve the people who faithfully put their trust in Representative Ronnie Young for so many years.

“I’m just honored for the opportunity to follow in the footsteps. I hope that I can be a good steward to the constitutes of 84 and earn their trust,” Anderson added.

“I really enjoyed serving the people and doing whatever I can for our community . It’s just part of me, I guess,” Feagin said.

Shawn did learn that Sean Pumphrey maybe considering a run for the seat, as well. He issued the following statement:

“I’ve given strong consideration to running after speaking with family, friends, and community leaders and will be making an announcement on Monday.”

Candidate filing runs through noon June 15 at the Aiken County Board of Elections. Republican candidates and any Democrats who file before June 15, will face off in a primary on Tuesday, July 30.

You will vote for the primary winners on October 1.

The filing fee is $112.67 and is paid by Democratic and Republican party candidates only.Download the Statement of Intention of Candidacy form here.

Click here for more information on candidate filing.

