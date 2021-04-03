2 people injured following party in Richmond County; search is on for suspect

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Richmond County authorities are searching for a suspect they say was involved in a shooting in Richmond County.

Two people were injured just before 9 p.m. Friday near Celeste Drive and Butler Manor Drive following a shootout at a party.

The two people transported themselves to the hospital for treatment.

One of the victims was struck in the buttocks and the second victim was struck in the left arm. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Authorities say Brandon Greene is one of the shooters. He’s facing aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a first offender, and convicted felon charges.

Greene is known to frequent Gordon Highway, Butler Manor, and Wadley Georgia. Brandon Greene is considered armed and dangerous

If you have any information, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.