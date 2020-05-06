2 free Chick-fil-A meal offer circulating social media is a hoax

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A coupon is circulating via Facebook Messenger asking users to click or share a link in order to redeem 2 free adult meals from Chick-fil-A. Officials say it’s bogus.

NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk contacted representatives with the fast-food chain in order to confirm the offer.

“This is not a legitimate Chick-fil-A offer,” Public Relations External Communications Representative Charnelle Wilson shared with Shawn via email. “We appreciate you checking,” she added.

The hoax often requires you to share a website link or social media post, where you are taken to a “survey” that asks for personal information. Most times in order to claim the offer, you must first sign up for some sort of subscription.

The Better Business Bureau offers these tips in order to avoid this phishing scam.

If something sounds suspicious, confirm it by calling the company directly or checking the company website. Don’t click on links in an unexpected email – type the URL for the company into your browser or do a web search to find the right website.

Don’t click, download, or open anything that comes from an anonymous sender. This is likely an attempt to gain access to your personal information or install malware on your computer.

Be cautious of generic emails. Scammers try to cast a wide net by including little or no specific information in their fake emails. Always be wary of unsolicited messages that don’t contain your name, last digits of your account number or other personalizing information.

To report a scam, go to BBB Scam Tracker.