2 facing charges following murder of Denmark college student

DENMARK, S.C. (WJBF) — It’s been four years since a Barnwell County, South Carolina mother learned her son, Damion Green, was killed the week before his senior year at Voorhees College. Now, authorities have identified two people responsible for his death.

On Monday, November 4, State Law Enforcement Division agents obtained arrest warrants charging LaDamian Dunbar and Ja’Keon Porter with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the death of Green, according to Solicitor of the Second Judicial Circuit J. Strom Thurmond.

Dunbar has been served with the warrants and currently sits in the Bamberg County jail awaiting trial. Porter is currently serving a sentence for another crime in the South Carolina Department of Corrections and has not yet been served with the warrants for Green’s murder, Solicitor Thurmond added.

The 24-year-old was shot and killed in his Demark, South Carolina home on August 6, 2015. Deloris Boyce, worried after not hearing from her son for a while asked relatives to check on him. “My brother then called my nephew and my nephew went over there and found him shot,” she told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Following news of the identification of two suspects responsible for the murder, Shawn contacted the SLED to learn more information on the case.

“I have not received any warrants articulating such but happy to check with our regional team to see what I can find out. I will get back with you early next week with feedback I receive,” a SLED spokesman said via email.

Shawn is still waiting to hear back.