2 Evans daycare workers arrested

Columbia County, Ga. (WJBF) – 2 Evans daycare workers facing charges, accused of cruelty to children and battery.

Investigators say Pamela Ann Viscarra and Hannah Diamond allegedly hurt kids in several situations at Small Wonders Playcare Center. The facility is on North Belair Road near the Owens Road intersection.

Reports say surveillance video shows the teachers twisting a child’s head, hitting another in the face and throwing a kid onto a changing table.

Deputies say at least 5 children are involved and are minors.

The director of Small Wonders says both teachers were terminated once the allegations were brought to her attention.

