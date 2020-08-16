2 dead following Barnwell County crash

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Two people are dead following a two-car collision in Barnwell County.

According to the coroner’s office, the collision took place at around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 15 on Highway 78 east of Blackville near the Barnwell/Bamberg County line.

Kiana Sanders, 20, of Blackville, and Margaret Gossett, 49, of Walterboro were the drivers of the vehicles. Both were pronounced dead on the scene by Chief Deputy Coroner Denise Gibson.

Toxicology testing will be performed.

We’re working to find out more details from the SC Highway Patrol.