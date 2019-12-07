2 dead following shooting in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Two people are dead following a shooting in Augusta.

The incident happened at the Private Eye Club on Thomas Lane just before 2 a.m., Saturday, December 7, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

Charles Edward Lawson lll, 28, of Hephzibah was shot at least once. He was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where he later died.

Ja Brie Savonjay Dominguez, 23, of Augusta was also shot at least once and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be conducted on both victims at the GBI Lab, Coroner Bowen added.

No suspect information has been released.

If you have any information, contact local police.