2 children dead after crash in front of Thomson High School

THOMSON, Ga (WJBF) – The Georgia State patrol is investigating a deadly accident in Thomson.

The wreck happened on 1100 block of White Oak Road Thursday morning.

Authorities on the scene tell us two people have been killed as a result of this wreck.

Our news partner WGAC reports that 14-year-old Bostyn Dinger and 12-year-old Bella Dinger were passengers in a car driven by their mother that collided with a tractor trailer.

Another child inside the car was also reportedly hurt. No word yet on the severity of their injuries.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you update on this developing story.