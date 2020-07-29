2 CSRA school districts receive approval of reopening plans from state officials

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) — State education leaders in South Carolina are combing through district reopening plans. Two districts in the CSRA have already received approval.

“We all want school to start we all want students to be in school but we each have to do our part,” State Superintendent Molly Spearman said.

Allendale and Saluda Counties were among six districts in the Palmetto State with plans approved by the State Department of Education. “So I am super proud that our plan was approved. I’m proud it was approved for Allendale County Schools and for our community. That’s a huge plus for us,” Allendale County Superintendent Dr. Margaret Gilmore said.

In order to be approved, school districts must meet certain criteria set by the state.”We don’t want your children to lose any ground at all. We’re going to keep them safe. We’re going to treat them like they’re our own, but we were going to push them academically as well,” Dr. Gilmore added.

A breakdown of plans from both school districts reveals both hybrid and fully virtual options with plans in place to help students stay on track. Also, both have figured out how to best serve special needs students such as those with disabilities or where English is a second language.

“So I think we have to do that to make sure that every child is safe and ready to go and that we can give them whatever supports they might need,” Spearman added.

Shawn spoke with one Saluda County resident on the impact of schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’d be very important that the people get back into the schools and stuff like that to get situated and try to become the future president of student bodies, a future president or something,” Kelvin Matthews said. “We got to build and not destroy. You gotta keep on compromising and getting over the situations and we got to keep on being the best we can be,” he added.

Superintendent Spearman also commended the six school communities for considering the latest info when making the local decisions on education. In addition to approving district plans, state leaders are also instituting a statewide face mask requirement for all school bus riders, including students, drivers, and staff.

REOPENING PLANS – APPROVED

Allendale County Schools

Saluda County Schools

REOPENING PLANS – TENTATIVE

Bamberg County District 1

Bamberg County District 2

Barnwell County District 45