AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – If you’re a fan of horror movies and are looking to kick off the Halloween season then the “31 Days of Cine” Film Festival may be just what you’re looking for.

It’s a free event that that features filmmakers all over the South East and beyond. Films range from one to five minutes and where created by new and veteran film makers.

The whole thing is happening September 30th, at LeChat Noir in downtown Augusta. Doors open at 6 and the films start at 7pm.

After the movies are presented there will be an award ceremony. The bar will be open for the event, so feel free to stop by, have drink, and enjoy the movies.