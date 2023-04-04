AUGUSTA (WJBF) – We all know about the 18 holes at Augusta National. Well do you know about the 19th hole here in Augusta?

It’s not exactly what it sounds…Not part of an actual golf course, but it DOES tie into The Masters.

It’s a retail event going on downtown this week, capitalizing on tourism to boost local businesses.

Basically, shoppers pick up a special score card around town–at hotels, home rental agencies, and participating stores.

Every purchase at various locations downtown earn a certain score.

Once you reach 14, you can take that card to Augusta & Co. on Broad Street and enter to win a gift basket of downtown goodies valued at $250.

“Encouraging local retail is what encourages growth and encourages people and other companies to move downtown,” says John Porter, former head chef and general manager at the Bee’s Knees, co-creator of the 10th Street Bazaar and Downtown Soul City coordinator.

That completed card will also get you a free coffee at Ubora Cofee Roasters on Jones Street or a free draft beer at Riverwatch Brewery.