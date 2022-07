AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for 19-year-old Lashantice Dunn who has been missing since Wednesday.

She was last seen on the 2000 block of Winston Way. Dunn was wearing camouflage pants, white socks, brown shoes, and a black shirt. She was also carrying a pink purse.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, or have had any contact with her please call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020.