BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a crash in Bamberg County.

It happened around Sunday, November 13th about 4:40 a.m. on Rivers Bridge Road near High Chi Pen Road 6 miles from Ehrhardt.

A 19-year-old from Barnville, S.C. was driving a Dodge pick-up south on Rivers Bridge Road.

The driver traveled off the road, hit a tree, and died.

The driver’s identity has not been released.