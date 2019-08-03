19-year-old arrested in connection with drive-by in Aiken; authorities searching for another suspect

From left to right: Whyzdom Antonio Douse, 19, of Aiken and Harald Antonio Bates Jr., 22, of New Ellenton.

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Authorities have arrested one person in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting in Aiken.

Whyzdom Antonio Douse, 19, of Aiken, is facing a murder charge. He was found and arrested at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 3 at an apartment complex in Graniteville, SC.

Investigators are still searching for Harald Antonio Bates Jr., 18, of New Ellenton. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities say that after 1 a.m. Friday, August 2, a vehicle, in which 1 7-year old, Rodrick Alexander McMillan was back seat passenger in, stopped at a red light at the intersection of Waterloo and Richland Avenue. That’s when a second vehicle came alongside the vehicle and started shooting — hitting the teen.

Arrest warrants state Douse, along with Bates, shot the victim multiple times with a 9mm firearm.

The vehicle believed to be used by the suspects in the murder has been recovered., as well.

If you have any information in connection with this incident, call the Aiken Public Safety or Midlands Crime Stoppers.