19-year-old arrested for shooting at Stepdad

Burke County, GA (WJBF) – 19-year-old Jeramiah Tyrell Gardner was arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred August 24th.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office followed up with leads from the community daily until the arrest. Gardner’s mom called the Burke County Sheriff’s Office to tell them Jeramiah wanted to turn himself in.

Gardner shot at his stepdad on Saturday morning August 24th outside of a residence on Girard Avenue and Sapp Street in Sardis.

Jeramiah Gardner was arrested and booked on the following charges: