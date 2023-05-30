AIKEN SOUTH, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office along with Aiken Department of Public Safety are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a Graniteville teenager.

On May 29th, around 7:2opm, an officer responded to a shooting near the intersection of Redd Street and Tennessee Avenue.

Upon arrival, law enforcement located a vehicle parked in the roadway in front of the Redd Street Park with a black, male victim inside.

The teenager, identified as 19-year-old Amrari Williams, was shot once in the head and was transported to Aiken Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injury at 7:57 p.m.

Amari will be autopsied in Newberry, S.C.

The Coroner’s Office along with the Aiken Department of Public Safety are continuing with the investigation.