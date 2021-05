AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A young woman has died after being struck by a vehicle on a local highway.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen tells us that 18-year-old Shaniah Holiday was hit by a passing vehicle on the 2400 block of Mike Padgett Highway just before 9:30 p.m. Monday evening.

Holiday was reportedly taken by EMS to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment.

She was pronounced dead at 9:53 p.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled at the GBI Lab.