KEYSVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) – Crews responded to the scene of an overturned 18-wheeler in Keysville, Friday.

The accident happened on Highway 88 near the post office.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office tells us the driver was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.

The truck was reportedly hauling 6,500 gallons of gas.

We’re told there was a small leak into the field where the truck came to a stop. Agencies have responded for clean-up.

No further details have been released.