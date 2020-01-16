18 arrested after search warrants at three different stash houses in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, SC. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and Narcotic Investigators arrested eighteen people following search warrants at three stash houses as part of a long term investigation.

Around 2:30 PM on Friday, January 10, 2020 investigators searched a house on the 100 block of Frances Drive in North Augusta. Deputies arrested fifteen people at the location which was used for illegal drug use. The homeowner, 62-year-old Charles Toole was arrested and charged with Operating a Stash House.

Others arrested at the same location:

31-year-old David Ross: Unlawful Possession of a Pistol

29-year-old Joseph Hattaway: Probation Violation Warrant

18-year-old Alyssa Long: Possession of Methamphetamines

30-year-old Ashley J. Thompson: Possession of Methamphetamines

28-year-old Robert Boyce: Possession of Methamphetamines

48-year-old Jonathan W. Hopson: Possession of Methamphetamines.

Each person was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center.

Suspected methamphetamines, paraphernalia, medication drugs, and three firearms were seized from the location. The remaining suspects were released on scene.

On January 15th, around 8:40 a.m., Narcotic Investigators arrested eight suspects from the 3200 block of Augusta Rd in Burnettown, SC. Investigators seized marijuana, methamphetamines, and firearms.

The following people were arrested at the location:

24-year-old Zachary S. Kendrick: Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana 2nd Offense, Possession of Methamphetamine 1st Offense; Violation of Drug Distribution Law

45-year-old Grady L. Owenby : Trafficking Methamphetamine 3rd Offense, Trafficking Heroin 3rd Offense, Possession of Firearm during Commission of Violent Crime, Violation of Drug Distribution Law (also outstanding warrant for Probation Violation)

21-year-old Christopher R. Gore: Possession of Methamphetamine 3rd Offense; Violation of Drug Distribution Law

22-year-old Michael S. Sanders: Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana 1st Offense; Possession of Methamphetamine 2nd Offense

29-year-old Heather M. Britton: Trafficking Methamphetamine 2nd Offense; Trafficking Heroin 2nd Offense; Possession of Firearm during the Commission of Violent Crime

34-year-old Jamie A. Curtis: Possession of Methamphetamine 3rd Offense

23-year-old Megan A. Johnson: Possession of Methamphetamine 3rd Offense

20-year-old Tyler L. Logue: Possession of Methamphetamine 2nd Offense; False Information to Law Enforcement (Wanted by SC DOC)

Thursday around 8:50 A.M., investigators searched the 100 block of Sunshine Street in Warrenville, SC. Officers seized heroin, marijuana, meth, and firearms.

The following people were arrested at the location:

55-year-old David Brian Payne: Possession of Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and Operating a Stash House.

33-year-old Joseph Robert Edwards: Failure to Register (Sex Offender) 3rd or subsequent offense

69-year-old Harry “Syd” Willis: Trafficking Heroin; Possession of Methamphetamine