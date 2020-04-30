176 inmates tested at Charles Webster Detention Center, netting zero COVID-19 cases among inmates and no new cases among the staff

Charles B. Webster Detention Center, Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – All coronavirus testing results have returned negative after 176 inmates, including the full correctional and support staff, at Charles B. Webster Detention Center were tested for the virus.

There are currently roughly 900 inmates at the Richmond County facility at 1941 Phinizy Rd. in Augusta, Ga.

After two cases of COVID-19 were discovered among the staff at Webster a little over a week ago, RCSO made arrangements with Augusta University Medical Center, working along with the Georgia National Guard, to test the full staff, as well as a large number of prisoners.

First Case

Sunday, April 19th, a nurse employed at the Charles Webster Detention Center, tested positive for having contracted the coronavirus.

The employee, a medical contractor, had previously called in sick Friday, April 17, and reported that she was experiencing symptoms of the virus. She was tested the next day by Augusta University Medical Center staff on Saturday, with the results coming back positive Sunday.

Second Case

Monday, April 20th, a deputy jailer at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center tested positive for the coronavirus. The jailer worked in one of the control rooms at the detention center and had no contact with the inmates. The last time the day had been at work had been Tuesday, April 14th.

Both employees were told to self-quarantine.

Aftermath of Two Positive Cases and Subsequent Widespread Testing

As a result of the quickly accruing cases, it was announced Wednesday, April 22nd, that all employees of the Charles B. Webster Detention Center and civilian contractors were in the process of being scheduled for coronavirus testing.

Additionally, that Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office committed to tracing the identities of all inmates who’d been in contact with the nurse who’d first tested positive and testing them.

As of that Tuesday, April 21st, only five inmates had been tested.