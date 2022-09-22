AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Historic Augusta has announced that the 16th annual Walk with the Spirits event is happening at Summerville Cemetery at 2301 Cumming Road and Fitten Street Cemeteries at 2301 Fitten Street October 22-23.

It’s a cemetery tour where you can see “spirits” come to life to connect current residents with historical figures.

Expect to be introduced to the people and buildings that still make an impact today and remain a part of Augusta’s cultural legacy.

Tours take place every twenty minutes beginning at 2:00 pm with the last tour at 5:00 pm each day. Each tour will last approximately 45 minutes. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children (K – 12) and should be purchased in advance at www.historicaugusta.org/walkwiththespirits. Historic Augusta is asking that you Please call 706-724-0436 to reserve your time slot.

All proceeds benefit the projects and programs of Historic Augusta, Inc.