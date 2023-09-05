AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – We’re learning new details about the 16-year-old who drowned at the Pointes West Army Resort on Labor Day.

Se’Von Small was just a 10th grader here at ARC, who also wore the #43 for the Academy of Richmond County football team.

But after a fun trip to Pointes West Army Resort for a Labor Day swim, a day at the lake turned into a devastating tragedy.

“It’s sad. It’s sad. It’s heartbreaking,” said Columbia County Lieutenant David Heaton. “I’m thinking about the family, and I’m sending positive thoughts their way.”

According to he Columbia County Sheriff’s office, 3 family members–including Small—were swimming at the resort.

A 21-year-old woman began to be in distress while in the water.

“The 24-year-old male then began signaling for help,” said Heaton. A boater came and they were able to get her in the boat, and at that point they noticed the 16-year-old male, Mr. Small, had also gone under.”

The sheriff’s office, the Columbia County Fire and Rescue Department, and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources were all called to the scene.

It took search parties an hour to finally locate Small, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

After seeing multiple drownings in the lake over the last few years, Lieutenant Heaton says tragedies like this point to the importance of safety on the water.

“Make sure you understand your abilities, and if you’re not a strong swimmer. Make sure you’re in a place where you’re not gonna go under, that you can stand and you can control the situation. Or wear a life jacket: if you’re not a strong swimmer you should probably be wearing a life jacket,” Heaton said.

Lieutenant Heaton also says the 21-year-old woman was taken to the hospital. Her status has not been released.

We will continue to follow this story.