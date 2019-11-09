16-year-old killed in 2-car crash in Thomson

THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) — A two-car wreck left a Thomson High School student dead Saturday morning.

Officials say the incident happened at the intersection of White Oak Road and Lincoln Drive just before 10:45 a.m. on November 9.

Amarione Thampson, 16, of Thomson was traveling on White Oak Road when he ran off of the road, overcorrected, and crossed the center line.

“He was t-boned on the passenger side” at the intersection, according to McDuffie County Deputy Coroner Paul Johnson.

Thampson died from blunt force trauma.

We’re told he was an eleventh grader at the school.