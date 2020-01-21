$150,000 grant given to Goodwill Industries for career and job achievement

A generous donation given to Goodwill will provide scholarship opportunities for students.

Regions Bank is giving $150,000 to their education program.

The grant will allow people to take classes through Helms Career Education and Helms College. This will support not just educational opportunities but also help pave the way for students to enter the workforce.

President of Goodwill Industries of the CSRA, James K. Stiff, says, “well $150,000 allows us to serve over 200 people with certain credentialing. With some kind of education that can launch a career path.”

This grant provides scholarships for people like the first recipient of the scholarship, Eric Dryer to learn and apply his abilities to achieve his career goals.

“I mean I want to be a fine dining chef, a world class chef,” says Dryer, “ultimately. But with the training here, I’m really excited to engage in this community.”

He couldn’t have done it without the help of the Regions Foundation.

Head of Corporate Philanthropy at Regions Bank, Marta Self, says, “Helms college really shines in preparing people that had no other background and opportunity connecting them with educators that can encourage and empower them to look for new opportunities.”

This grant will help short term education programs, which is about $700 per program.

“We feel overjoyed for the people we serve because there are so many people that can’t afford the short term certificate programs,” says Stiff. “So, this is going to let people that didn’t have a way to begin an career education path to have that pathway.”

The money will help people go from unemployment or underemployment to a middle skilled or middle income job. If a student isn’t interested in culinary arts like Dryer, there is more areas to study.

“Hospitality is one of the areas, but the other areas are health care, business and technology, and even the trades,” says Stiff.

The first recipient of the scholarship begins his classes Wednesday.

