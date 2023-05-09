EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A 15-year-old teenage girl has died after a drowning incident at Swainsboro Swim Park.

According to the Emanuel County Coroner’s Office, Geemesha Hunter, 15, of Sandersville, was swimming with a group of friends at the swim park when she started to struggle to swim and then submerging beneath the water on Sunday, May 7th.

According to Emanuel County dispatch, the person who called 911 said that emergency medial help was needed for a juvenile drowning victim.

According to the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office, Emanuel County 911 dispatched deputies and the Emanuel County EMS at 2:22 p.m. to respond to Palm Beach Island located at 2970 GA-56 South in Swainsboro just on the edge of the Emanuel and Treutlen County line.

Authorities say when first responders arrived on scene, bystanders were still performing CPR on the juvenile victim, and when Emanuel County EMS arrived, they assumed care of Hunter and continued resuscitative measures enroute to Emanuel Medical Center.

The Emanuel County Coroner’s Office tells WJBF that their staff spoke with two of the witnesses, who were friends of Hunter, and they say that they were swimming with Hunter and, as they neared the deepest part of the manmade swimming hole, Hunter began struggling and grabbed onto other swimmers around her.

Witnesses say that they went to get help as Hunter went under the water, and according to the coroner’s office, a patron at the swim park went in after her looking for Hunter beneath the water and found her on the bottom of the swimming hole near the slide and diving board.

According to the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office, their investigation indicated that Hunter did not know how to swim.

According to the coroner’s office, Hunter was pronounced dead at 3:15 P.M. at the Emanuel Medical Center in Swainsboro roughly 11 miles away.

Authorities say no autopsy was requested and no foul play is suspected, and the coroner’s office says that the results of the death investigation will be filed soon.

According to Palm Beach Island’s social media page, the swim park is described as “a man made beach with spring fed water,” and the park’s privacy and legal information notes that “guests are forewarned to swim and use the attractions [including high dive and slides] at their own risk.”

The warning also states that families are warned that children must be monitored by parents at all times and disobedience of this rule can lead to expulsion from the park.

The Emanuel County Coroner’s Office confirms that there are signs on the property stating that patrons swim at their own risk and that this is not the first time someone has died of an accident at the park.

According to their privacy and legal statement, park ownership is not responsible for accidents and/or injuries that occur on park property.