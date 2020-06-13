15-year-old dead following shooting in Augusta; cousin charged in his murder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A 15-year-old is facing a with murder charge after killing his cousin and injuring one other person in Augusta, Friday night.

Authorities say the incident happened in the 2600 block of Bridgeover Avenue just after 9 p.m.

The victims were transported to the hospital for treatment. We’re told 15-year-old Kyjuan King later died. The GBI Crime Lab will perform an autopsy.

The condition of the other victim is not known at this time.

Meanwhile Kyjuan’s cousin, 15-year-old Willik King was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the incident.

We’re working to get his arrest photo this morning.