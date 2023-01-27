AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta fire crews responded to Champion Pines Apartments for a structure fire.

The complex is located at 1500 Champion Pines Lane off Wylds Road in Augusta.

According to fire officials, the call came in at 11:22 Thursday night.

Engine 13 arrived on the scene to find heavy fire in building 100.

All residents were evacuated safely and no injuries were reported.

Officials say the fire was brought under control 2 and a half hours later.

Red Cross was contacted and came to the scene to help with those that lost their homes.

Approximately 15 people were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.