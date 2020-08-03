14th Annual Tee Off Fore Tatas charity golf tournament to take place in October

(WJBF) – The 14th Annual Tee Off Fore Tatas Charity Golf Tournament is set to take place this fall.
The tournament is set to begin on October 2nd at Mt. Vintage Plantation, hosted by the Apartment Association of Greater Augusta.
Proceeds from the event will benefit breast cancer research at the Georgia Cancer Center.
In 2019, the tournament raised $26,671.41. Since 2010, the AAGA has raised $135,123.57 for the cause.
This year, the event will be cashless. Several methods of payment by card will available on-site. You can also CLICK HERE to donate.
A number of COVID-19 precautions will be in place to ensure the safety of all involved.
Find out how you can register by clicking HERE
