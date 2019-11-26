14th Annual Food Drive at AU Health

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A push to help feed the hungry at Augusta Unviersity Medical Center.

Nurses there got together with the Golden Harvest Food Bank to hold a food drive Friday morning.

The event was a huge success. They raised nearly $11-thousand pounds of food and more than $25-hundred dollars.

“We’re passionate about helping others and giving back to our community, and to think there are families out there who won’t have a warm meal or their children, we just give back. We want to help,” said organizer Debra Marranci.

This was the 14th annual food drive.