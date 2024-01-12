NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF ) – It was the moment that got fans out of their seats; the moment that everyone had been waiting for.

“That was just one of the most amazing moments to be a part of,” said Special Needs Teacher, Megan Rowan.

14-year-old Jaiquez Mills is an 8th grader at Paul Knox Middle School. He was diagnosed with an intellectual disability at 3 years old, but that’s not stopping him from having a big impact.

“Jaiquez is like an All-Star student. He’s always so helpful, he fills up all the water, keeps us hydrated in here. He’s always willing to help his friends with picking something to play with, or helping them with whatever they may need,” said Rowan.

Throughout his three years as a Patriot, he’s pursued his passions in the classroom.

But one of the things he loves the most is basketball–the word got to Head Coach Chon Mathews, who had a great idea.

“We invited him to practice, and the boys and the team embraced him. And through that, we’ve had an opportunity to allow him to dress for one game–and he just showed up, and showed out,” said Mathews.

And show out he did.

“It’s always been bigger than the game of basketball for me,” said Mathews. “So the opportunity to give him an experience that he will remember for the rest of his life was extremely pleasing to me. With that being said we have to tip our hat off to New Ellenton Middle School, who embraced the situation and understood what was going on, and allowed the moment to take care of itself.”

Principal Casey Rogers says it’s a once in a lifetime moment for the student that means so much to the school.

“That’s what being a Paul Knox Patriot is all about. We show Patriot pride in everything we do, and we celebrate the achievements of our classmates. So we got a chance to just celebrate what he was able to do, and all of his dedication and hard work,” said Rogers.

Rowan adds this was not only a memorable moment for him, but one of the biggest moments of her teaching career.

“It was definitely the highlight of my teaching career. This is something I’ll always think back on when days are tough, I’ll always think of this moment and how good it can be,” said Rowan.

Mills will finish the 8th grade later this Spring, before heading off to high school next fall.

Those at the school say this was a special moment for a special young man.