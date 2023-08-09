AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta District 7 Commissioner, Sean Frantom, is warning motorists of changes in downtown Augusta.

According to Frantom’s Facebook Page, 13th Street at Telfair Street will be closed for at least a month going both directions.

Drivers should make plans to go around to 12th street to get to Walton Way or take 12th Street if headed to North Augusta from the hospital district.

This road work is part of a larger project the City of Augusta is working on.

NewsChannel 6’s Tiffany Hobbs will have more details throughout the day.