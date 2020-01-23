13th Annual Interfaith Celebration tonight

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Tonight, January 23rd, people of all religions are invited to the 13th Annual Interfaith Celebration.

The theme this year is ‘keeping the dream alive’ to honor the legacy Rev. Dr. Martin Luhter King Jr. It’s at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in downtown Augusta ( 605 Reynolds St, Augusta, GA 30901).

Political activist, the Reverend William Barber II, will be the guest speaker.

Andy Reese, President of the Progressive Religious Coalition of Augusta said, “A great speaker, interesting readings and ideas. And a chance to be with a whole bunch of other people who are looking to make this a better community for all of us.”

Doors open at 6:45 p.m. The interfaith service will begin at 7:00 p.m.