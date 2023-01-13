JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Thursday night, January 12th, 2023 at approximately 6:30 pm the Jefferson County Communications Center received a 911 call for assistance on the 700 block of Academy Drive in Louisville, Ga. for gunshot wound.

Louisville Police Officers and Deputies with the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office responded as well as Fire and EMS units.

Upon arrival the first responders discovered a 13-year-old unresponsive girl with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the neck.

The victim was transported to Jefferson Hospital where she was stabilized and transported by EMS to Augusta University Medical Center.

The victim is currently listed in critical condition.

Agents from the GBI assisted Jefferson Co. Investigators with processing the scene and interviewing potential witnesses.

This investigation is in the early stages and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story .