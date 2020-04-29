Live Now
13-year-old bike rider hit by car in Augusta on Hephzibah McBean Rd.

CSRA News
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Hephzibah McBean Rd. Tuesday for an accident with injuries.

Deputies responded to the scene around 5:00 P.M. A 13-year-old boy was riding a bike and entered the roadway where he was hit by the driver of a Nissan.

The 13-year-old boy was taken to the hospital where he is said to be in stable condition.

There is no further information at this time.

