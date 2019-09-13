FORT GORDON, Ga. (WJBF) – The course is ready for the 12th Annual Marine Mud Challenge.

Starting on September 14th, competitors will try to conquer the 5-mile off-road trail that has more than 30 military-style obstacles on it. Including 15-foot high cargo nets, a rope bridge, 7-foot tall walls and mud pits with one being four feet deep with 200,000 gallons of water in it.

All proceeds will go to Fort Gordon’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation program that supports servicemembers on post and their families.

There will also be a Children’s Challenge for those 13 and under.

Both Mud Challenges will start at 7:45 a.m. on September 14. To register, click or tap here.