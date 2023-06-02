WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – According to Washington County Coroner E.K. May, his Office is investigating the death of a 12-year-old boy following an ATV accident Thursday.

At this time, Coroner May’s Office is not releasing the identification of the victim, who lived in Sandersville, as he has family in another state that has yet to be notified.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, their preliminary findings are that the ATV, a Polaris Ranger side-by-side, was being driven by the injured 12-year-old on the side of Riddleville Mt. Moriah Road Thursday afternoon when the ATV left the roadway, causing it to overturn.

There was also a 12-year-old injured in the crash, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, who says that the 12-year-old injured in the crash has been identified as the driver of the vehicle and was sent to a local emergency room for treatment of superficial injuries. The deceased was a passenger on the ATV.

The passenger on the side-by-side, the 12-year-old later pronounced dead at the scene, was ejected off of the Ranger SxS as it overturned and then caught under the vehicle as it rolled.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office Thursday around 2:40 p.m., according to their social media page, were notifying travelers in the area along Riddleville Mt. Moriah Road to use caution while driving due to the numbers of first responders and investigators on-scene at the ATV crash.

According to Coroner May, the time of death for the 12-year-old male victim was called at 3:20 p.m. Thursday.

The body has been sent for autopsy.

Investigators from Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team were also on-scene in order to understand the circumstances that led to the crash.