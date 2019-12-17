12-year-old hit by SUV after exiting a school bus

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to call Monday evening regarding an accident involving a pedestrian struck.

The accident happened at 5:45 PM on the 3800 block of Old Waynesboro Rd.

A 12-year-old girl was getting off of a school bus to cross the street when an SUV hit her. The SUV ignored the flashing lights and stop sign on the school bus. The girl was dragged 100 feet across the road. She remained consciousness while being transported to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment.

Her injuries are reported as severe but not life threatening. Charges will be filed against the driver of the SUV. Witnesses confirmed the lights and stop sign on the bus were properly displayed.

There is no further information at this time. Stay tuned to NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing story.