AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On July 18th, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 4 car crash on Olive Road in Augusta.

Authorities say a green 1998 stolen Honda Civic, driven by a 12-year-old, was traveling south on Olive Road when it ran a red light at the intersection of Martin Luther King Junior Blvd.

As a result, it caused a crash involving 3 other vehicles that were not at fault.

No injuries were associated with this crash and two lanes of the road were closed for approximately one hour.

No other details have been released.