Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – A child was struck by a car and killed Monday evening on Central Avenue and Whitney Street.

11-year-old Charnia Eccleston was hit by a car on Central Avenue and Whitney Street on Monday November, 25 at 5:52 P.M.

She later died at 6:03 A.M. at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed Wednesday November 27th.