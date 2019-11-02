$107 Million voting system coming to Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — There is a new way to vote in the Peach State. It’s as easy as the old machine, but this time you get a physical confirmation of each individual’s vote.

“Now for the first time in 17 years, you’re going to have a paper ballot,” explained Raffensperger. “You’ll be able to look at the paper ballot and verify your vote. That’s very important.”

In August, a federal judge affirmed the legal challenge to the state’s old voting system and ruled in favor of the complainants, prohibiting the state from using the paperless touchscreen machines the state held as a standard for almost two decades.

“If we don’t have opportunities like these demonstrations, voters will show up in March asking what this is all about,” said Raffensperger.

Six pilot counties will be trying out the new voting system on November 5th. Secretary Raffensperger is demonstrating the machines at the Columbia County Fair. To test the machines, people got to vote for their favorite food at the fair.

“That’s very good, and I like that part,” said Ebony Edwards. “You will have no doubts about who you voted for or whatever else.”

The voters say the machines will remove any doubt about a true election winner.

Ebony Edwards: “I like that you have a digital and paper component. So you know, I did vote for this person, and my vote will be counted.”

Sanford Edwards: “I think it’s better. I think it’s a foolproof system you’ve got here. I’m ready for it.”

“When you know the winner won, the loser lost, that gives you confidence,” said Raffensperger. “That’s what we want voters to have, confidence that there is a paper ballot, it’s been verified and audited.”

The new system costs $107 million. They will be on display for the rest of the week in the commercial exhibition building.