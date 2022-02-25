AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — A statewide shortage has made putting teachers in classrooms a top priority — especially black male teachers.

Now a $100,000 dollar donation to Augusta University from Chick – fil – A will help meet that need.

“This commitment is going to enable us to provide better teachers and then also teachers that represent the demographics of the students in our geographic proximity,” Dean of AU College of Education Dr. Judi Wilson said.

Half of the gift will be used to provide scholarships to help recruit more black men into the teacher workforce.

“There’s just a huge gap there in terms of representation,” Wilson said.

Having representation in the classroom could also help increase the number of minority students interested in going to college.

“If a student of color has a teacher of color that invests in them they’re about 30 percent more likely to go to college,” Wilson said.

The other half of the donation will help fund minority scholarships for medical students at the Medical College of Georgia.

“Not only will it decrease diversity in the classroom it will help students like me be able to excel and not have to worry about those extra finances,” Medical College of Georgia student Dilys Osei said.

Third year medical student Dilys Osei said not only will it help increase diversity and representation in the medical field, but it could also help address some health disparities in the black community.

“If we can help increase our representation that can ultimately help people receive better care and that can help people learn more about how to treat diverse populations,” Osei said.