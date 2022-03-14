

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Beginning March 14th through April 14th, the “100 Suits for 100 Men” Clothing Drive will be collecting new and gently used business clothing for men and women.

Clothes will be colleced at local SouthState Georgia locations and at WJBF NewsChannel 6 at Television Park, 1336 Augusta West Parkway, each day.

The clothing drive is looking for suits, shirts and blouses, dresses, skirts, ties, dress shoes, etc.

Below are the SouthState Georgia locations for drop off:

1530 Walton Way, Augusta

3530 Wheeler Rd., Augusta

32 8th St., Augusta

3111 Peach Orchard Rd., Augusta

409 Furys Ferry Rd., Martinez

4109 Columbia Rd., Martinez

4440 Washington Rd., Evans