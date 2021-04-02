100 Black Men of Augusta Inc., working to educate voters about new voting law

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – A local non-profit organization is working to educate voters about the recent changes in Georgia voting law. While some criticize the new measures, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says the laws make it harder to cheat.

“The number of registered voters has just grown tremendously. In Richmond County, we’re sitting right at 140,000 people registered to vote which is by far the largest number we’ve ever seen,” said Richmond County Board of Elections Executive Director Lynn Bailey.

The 100 Black Men of Augusta Incorporated getting down to business Thursday during a town hall meeting with several community leaders to discuss new Peach State voting law.

“I feel like it’s one party trying to stack the deck because they realize that if everyone goes out, the will of the people does not matter,” said Tabernacle Baptist Church Reverean Charles Goodman.

Under the new law, voters will have to show proof of ID when casting an absentee ballot.

Corey Johnson with 100 Black Men said, “I don’t want underserved communities to fall by the wayside because they don’t have the adequate equipment to make copies or to be able to do what is necessary.”

Data from the Georgia Department of Driver Services shows 97% of people have a driver’s license and the voting law does not disenfranchise anyone, according to Raffensperger.

The secretary tells NewsChannel 6, “People have verifiable identification. If not, the state will supply it.”

“When you get your driver’s license or do any other services through the Department of Driver Services you are automatically registered to vote. Unless you specifically opt-out of the process,” said Bailey.

The new law also limits ballot drop boxes but requires every county to have one.

“What I gather from reading this bill in trying to understand it is the convenience aspect of it is going to be restricted somewhat. And with that being said, we won’t have as much participation,” said Johnson.

Goodman added, “People of color, specifically Black people that I’ve been having conversations with, we’ll make the adjustment. We’ll step up.”