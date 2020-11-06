10 Richmond County schools closed due to staff quarantines

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — 10 Richmond County schools are temporarily due to to COVID-19 concerns. It’s not due to a surge in cases. There’s a total of 25 cases among students and staff members in those 10 schools. But, those cases have forced 98 school employees to quarantine because they’ve been exposed to the virus.

Schools temporarily closed as of 11/5/20

“It’s creating a circumstance where our schools may not be able to operate safely because of a shortage of staff,” Lynthia Ross, the school system’s chief public relations officer, explains.

The staffing shortage has led the district to hire more substitute teachers. It’s increased its hiring by 12 percent since the school year began. However, some substitutes are choosing not to take the job because of their age and health.

“Many of our substitute teachers are retired teachers,” Venus Cain, the vice president of the Richmond County Board of Education, says. “Many of them have chosen not to come into school, and I understand.”

The Richmond County School System has battled COVID-19 since schools reopened in September. It’s implemented social distancing and requires masks but continues to have cases. Dr. Philip Coule of Augusta University says “this is a great example of having to coexist with COVID.”

Schools in neighboring Columbia County currently have less cases than Richmond. Unlike Richmond, the Columbia School District offers hybrid options to middle and high school students, allowing them to report to campus only a few days a week.

“How they’re sanitizing their facilities, the heating and air treatment systems in place and the schedule modifications that reduce overall congestion in schools appear to have been effective at reducing some of the transmission,” Coule explains.