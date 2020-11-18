10 Million sought for state veterans cemetery

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Some Augusta leaders want to make plans for a Veterans Cemetery even though no final decision has been made.

Augusta leaders are looking at Gracewood as the site for a state veterans cemetery.

The VA would pay for It, but Augusta could have to cover expenses like a new entry way, property demolition, and drainage improvements.

Before commissioners is a plan to use ten million dollars in sales taxes to have the money in place, in the event the cemetery is approved.

“The ten million maybe a little too much we really don’t know we get in there and actually are able to see and analyze all that’s needed to get in and out of that facility I think that’s just a place holder than a firm figure at this point.” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

The Governors office could make a decision by January.