10 laid to rest at annual pauper funeral in Aiken County

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) — Several community members paid their respects to lives lost in an annual burial service.

“Common human decency nevertheless is a christian value, but it’s a value for all of us,” Minister James Reilly Hammond said at the start of the service. “We will not change the world because of what we do today but this one point of light will remind all of us in attendance that we were engaged in a simple act of human decency,” he added.

Ten people were laid to rest at the Aiken County Coroner’s Office annual pauper burial service at the Graniteville Cemetery Friday. The Coroner’s Office has been putting on this event since at least 1999. It gives the community another way to help celebrate the lives of these lost loved ones.

“We do this because every individual has in our view and in our thoughts the right to be laid to rest in a dignified manner. We had wonderful showing us support from the community for those who took time out of their busy schedule to come to take part in this ceremony,” Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said. “We don’t do it to get on television or for any other reason except because it’s the right thing to do. I like that. I’m very honored to be a part of that,” Minister Hammond added.

Officials also work to contact family members and friends of the deceased so they could attend the service. We’re told the people who were buried were either unclaimed or funds were not available for their funeral.

A number of area businesses made the event possible.