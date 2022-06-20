(WJBF) – It’s summer time and along with school being out, come the hot summer weather.

One summer tradition of beating the heat is finding an ice cold treat to help you cool down.

Whether you’re waiting for the ice cream truck to come through your neighborhood or driving to your favorite ice cream shop, knowing where to get good ice cream can be crucial during the summer.

Here’s a list of just some of the places to get a cold treat in the CSRA.

Whipped Creamery offers ice cream in both dairy and non dairy options. They also feature baked goods, gourmet ice cream pies, and more. Stop in and try some of their signature hot waffles.

2. Bruster’s Ice Cream

Bruster’s has a wide variety of ice cream to choose from. They feature ice cream, shakes, freezes, cakes, pies, specialty items and more. Get your ice cream in a bowl or a waffle bowl.

3. Dippin’ Dots

Remember ice cream of the future? Well the future is now! Dippin’ Dots has a ton of flavors and is a more non traditional approach to ice cream.

4. Pink Dipper

You can’t go wrong with the classics and the Pink Dipper is just that. It’s an old fashioned ice cream parlor that’s been serving the CSRA for over 40 years.

5. Summerville Scoops

This locally owned ice cream store is a great place to stop by on a hot summer day. They change up their flavors almost everyday so there’s always something new to try.

6. Peachy Rolls Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

If you haven’t ever tried hand rolled ice cream before, then this summer it may be time to try. Not only do the feature that but they also have frozen yogurt, bubble tea ,flavored tea, and more.

7. Tutti Frutti Frozen Yogurt

Ice cream not your thing? No worries, Tutti Frutti has you covered with wide selection of frozen yogurt and toppings.

8. Shake City

Formerly known as “Holy Shakes” this place has milkshakes that you need to see to believe. They offer gourmet shakes, ice cream bowls, and a selection of exotic flavored ice cream cones.

9. Marble Slab Creamery

If you’re in Aiken, this place has it all. They have ice cream, shakes, sundae’s and even ice cream to go kits. Be sure to call ahead if you’re doing an ice cream cake.

10. Vampire Penguin

If the cool name, and mascot doesn’t draw you in then the shaved snow treats definitely will. Choose your snow flavor, then from a list of topping, and enjoy.