BURKE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A person is dead after a collision in Burke County Saturday morning.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s office, the crash happened at around 7 a.m. on Hwy 25 South and Idlewood Rd. One person was killed in the crash, however the coroner’s office has not released their name as of the time of this article’s publication.

A portion of Idlewood Rd. was shut down after the crash but has since reopened.