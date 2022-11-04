AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash that happened Friday morning on Hatchaway Bridge Road near Charleston Highway in Aiken County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash is believed to have occurred before 10 a.m. near the intersection of Old Tory Trail, about four miles east of Aiken. The driver of a 2012 Volkswagen Golf ran off the road to the right, down an embankment, and struck a tree.

The driver of the Golf was the only person in the vehicle and died at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.